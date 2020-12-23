TidalHealth Nanticoke earns ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Delaware News Desk

TidalHealth Nanticoke was awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group for the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes TidalHealth Nanticoke’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. This is the second consecutive reporting period that TidalHealth Nanticoke has been given the “A” grade, having received the same acknowledgement in the organization’s spring 2020 report.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an “A” through “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Safety is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke. “Consistently achieving an ‘A’ rating, and receiving it for the second straight reporting period, represents the commitment of our team to patient safety. We are constantly working to ensure we provide the safest possible environment for our patients. Patient safety is at the center of all we do.”

The 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey uses national performance measures to evaluate individual hospitals on safety, quality and efficiency. Data and findings from the survey provides consumers with potentially life-saving information on hospital quality.

The measures included in the hospital survey are predicated on the latest science and are selected with guidance from scientific advisors at the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety at Johns Hopkins Medicine, as well as Leapfrog's volunteer expert panels. Safety measures are assigned and made public twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

TidalHealth Nanticoke is of its Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award 2020. This is the fourth consecutive year TidalHealth Nanticoke has been presented with the HealthGrades Patient Safety Excellence Award.

For TidalHealth’s full grade details for both TidalHealth Nanticoke and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.