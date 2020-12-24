Pedestrian killed Wednesday in Route 113 collision in Georgetown

A pedestrian died in a collision with a car on Route 113 in Georgetown on Wednesday evening.

Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the collision happened at about 6:20 p.m., on Route 113 north, south of Bedford Street.

A 49-year-old Greenwood woman was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion north on Route 113 in the left lane, police said.

At the same time, a 65-year-old Georgetown woman was attempting to cross Route 113 from an unknown direction in front of the Fusion. The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, and the front left bumper struck the pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian was thrown into the grassy median west of the road.

The Fusion continued a short distance before coming to a controlled stop in the grassy median, police said.

MORE TO READ:Christmas Eve, holiday worshippers have options this year despite COVID-19 restrictions

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, Pepper said. Identification of the victim is awaiting the notification of the next of kin.

The driver was not injured.

The Route 113 north lanes were closed for about three hours while the collision was investigated and the road was cleared.

This collision remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call Cpl. Venero at Troop 7, 302-703-3267, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.