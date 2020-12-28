Delaware’s state museums sponsor 3 virtual programs during January

Delaware News Desk

Cross-stitching, the wreck of the DeBraak and artist Francis Barraud, creator of the “His Master’s Voice” painting, will be explored in virtual programs streamed live online by Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs museums during January.

Programs are free and open to the public.

— Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: “Stitching on the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along.” Online program developed by Madeline Golden, former Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter, in which participants create a cross-stitch embroidery featuring Lewes-area lighthouses. Portions of the cross-stitch pattern and instructions will be posted Jan. 2, 9, 23 and 30 on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Golden will conduct a cross-stitch workshop at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 streamed live via Zoom and on the museum’s Facebook page. 645-1148, zmuseum@delaware.gov.

— 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7: “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798, only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. 645-1148, zmuseum@delaware.gov.

— 6 p.m. Jan. 22: “Francis Barraud: His Master’s Voice.” Virtual living-history performance from Dover’s Johnson Victrola Museum in which historic-site interpreter Steven Mumford portrays artist Francis Barraud whose painting of a dog staring into a talking machine became the trademark of the Victor Talking Machine Co. 739-3262, jvmuseum@delaware.gov.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/38JxFar.