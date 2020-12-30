Beebe Healthcare recognizes LOVE Letter Award recipients

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare recognized LOVE — Living Our Values Every Day — Letter Award recipients Terri Wyatt, for October, and Brittany Grenyer, for November.

Wyatt is the simulation and technology faculty coordinator in the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing. She has facilitated simulations for all courses at the school and is diligently working to obtain national certification for the simulation lab.

“Terri exemplifies excellence in so many ways,” said Virginia Rickards, who wrote Terri’s LOVE Letter. “Terri has been the simulation and technology faculty coordinator since the new school building opened in 2015. She is currently working on the national certification for the simulation lab, which includes writing all the policies and procedures for a manual, as well as all the other logistics and paperwork requirements. She is also an expert on the mannequins and oversees repairs.”

In addition to her work in the simulation lab, Wyatt started the Perinatal Loss Support Program for Beebe, and coordinates the annual “Walk to Remember” event for families who have lost an infant.

“Terri is also involved in various other school and Beebe Healthcare committees,” said Rickards. “The students respect and love Terri for all she does for and with them. It is an honor to work with her and she is truly an asset to the School of Nursing and Beebe Healthcare.”

Grenyer, a COVID-19 support services representative, was awarded this recognition based on an email from a patient who wanted to share the positive experience they had with her.

“Brittany has been a pleasure to work with and an asset to the team,” wrote the patient. “Brittany was the representative who I spoke with and she was incredibly helpful.”

“I am a fairly new resident to Delaware and the community, and she talked me through the options for testing,” the patient continued. “She was a pleasure to talk with and I finished the call with a clear plan of action, which in these times is about the best possible outcome you can have. There was a very authentic and genuine intention of her part to take care of me — I could feel it. I want to be sure that Brittany is recognized because I sincerely appreciate the service the team is providing.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee then evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a surprise ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive a parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; a gift card to Waves Car Wash; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare”; a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition.