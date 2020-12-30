Beebe to host virtual town hall Jan. 8 on COVID-19, vaccination update

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will host a virtual COVID-19 town hall from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 featuring President and CEO David A. Tam and COVID-19 Response Medical Director Bill Chasanov with updates on the latest in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and information about the vaccine.

Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the town hall, and similar questions will be grouped together. All questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine should be sent to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org by noon Jan. 5. Only one question should be submitted per person to allow for all questions to be addressed.

To watch, visit facebook.com/BeebeHealthcare and look for the live video.

Or, join by visiting bit.ly/380MjLt on a laptop or desktop computer; or, on a mobile device, use the same link, download the app, then use event ID psyskxcs.

To join by phone, call 415-466-7000 and use PIN 3798650 #; or 760-699-0393 and use PIN 8635993649 #.

For more about COVID-19, visit beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.