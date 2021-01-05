Beebe Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2021

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare announced the first baby of 2021 born in the first town in the first state — Emely Gomez Manjarrez, born to parents Maria Manjarrez and Silvestre Gomez, of Millsboro, at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 1.

Maria Manjarrez was aware that Beebe is a Baby-Friendly hospital, saying, “I picked Beebe because I wanted to be supported with breastfeeding. The doctors and nurses at Beebe are always helping you out.”

The couple continued, “We are very thankful for the beginning of a new year and a new baby.”

Every year, Beebe team members take up a collection to provide a gift basket of Baby-Friendly hospital items to the first baby’s family. This year, Team Beebe created a basket full of items, including diapers, blankets and onesies.

Baby-Friendly hospitals like Beebe ensure every woman delivering a baby knows the importance of breastfeeding and learns not only the benefits of the practice, but also how to initiate breastfeeding immediately after delivery. Baby-friendly hospitals initiate skin-to-skin contact immediately after delivery or C-section, keeping moms and babies in the same room and supporting moms with breastfeeding through lactation consultants.

