Center for the Inland Bays virtual Citizens Café set for Jan. 14

Delaware News Desk

The challenges of climate change in coastal Delaware, as well as solutions and tools to better understand the impacts, will be the focus of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ upcoming Citizens Advisory Committee Citizens Café, set for 6 p.m. Jan. 14 via Zoom.

Delaware is at the forefront of climate change impacts, with the lowest average elevation in the nation and sea level rise rates measuring at more than twice the global average. The state has seen a temperature increase of about 0.2 degrees per decade since record-keeping began in 1895, which has also meant a longer growing season as the first and last frosts of the year are delayed.

Guest speaker Daniel Leathers will explore the tools that the Center for Environmental Monitoring has available to better understand and monitor climate change in Delaware’s coastal environment. Leathers serves as CEMA’s director and as Delaware’s State Climatologist, and also is a professor in the University of Delaware’s Department of Geography, director of the Meteorology/Climatology Program and is the co-founder and associate director of the Delaware Environmental Observing System.

“Sea-level rise and other impacts of a changing climate will greatly affect our state,” said Leathers. “Monitoring climate and building environmentally relevant decision support tools for its residents is of great importance in understanding and limiting the consequences of a changing climate.”

Leathers also has served as the chair of the Department of Geography and as deputy dean of the College of Earth, Ocean and Environment. His major research interests include understanding the role of snow cover in the global climate system and environmental monitoring. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in physics and astronomy at Lycoming College and a Master of Science in meteorology and a Ph.D. in geography from Penn State University.

Michelle Schmidt, watershed coordinator at the CIB, will join the conversation to share updates on the role climate change plays in the center’s draft revised Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan. The CCMP documents goals and activities the center and its partners agreed to address, based on scientific data and input from key stakeholders and the community. The center uses the CCMP to direct and carry out activities that protect and enhance the Inland Bays. The original CCMP was created in 1995 and updated in 2012, and a revised version is now nearly complete.

To register, visit bit.ly/393iNUH. For more information, visit inlandbays.org/about/committees/citizens-advisor.