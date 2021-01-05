RAUCH inc. expands Delaware footprint with Georgetown office

Delaware News Desk

RAUCH inc. announced the expansion of offices and services to better serve its clients and projects in Delaware.

Team leads will report out of the company’s Georgetown office and offer services statewide. The engineering team brings expertise in project consulting and design disciplines, including civil and mechanical engineering, surveying, environmental, architecture, and construction management services. The firm serves as the town engineer for several municipalities in the Delmarva region.

The team is led by Kyle Kowalczyk, focusing on wetlands science and water and wastewater management. Kowalczyk brings 10 years of experience in environmental planning, including soil evaluations and perc testing, septic assessment and design, and extensive expertise in permitting for all projects. Under Kowalczyk’s lead, staff routinely perform forest and wetland assessments and delineations and Phase I and II environmental studies.

Partnering with Kowalczyk for the past three years is Tyler O’Neal, a resident of Dover and graduate of Delaware State University, an environmental analyst with a background in biological sciences, research and GIS programming. O’Neal lends his skill sets in marine science and ecological studies as well.

A new team member, joining the company from the Maryland Department of the Environment, is geologist John Northam. Northam joins the Delaware office with a background in environmental analysis and planning utilizing GIS data. He is skilled in assessing sediment and erosion control measures, reviewing test data and guiding and implementing stream restoration, stormwater management and mitigation projects. Northam is earning credits to gain his Class D soil evaluation licensing in Delaware.

Civil design engineer Brian Fitzgerald recently gained his Class C license for innovative and alternative septic system design. Fitzgerald’s story began at the company as an intern while an engineering student at the University of Maryland. He was offered full-time employment with the company upon graduation, earning his Engineer-in-Training and Professional Engineer licenses over the past several years. Fitzgerald will provide oversight, review and certification of prepared plans, and will work in close coordination with Kowalczyk, O’Neal and Northam.

“RAUCH inc. has provided services throughout Delaware for a number of years,” said Kowalczyk. “For the past eight years, we have led civil infrastructure planning and design for the Heritage Shores phased subdivision in Bridgeville, and currently we are contracted to do a hydrogeological study for a campground near the Delaware beaches. We regularly provide survey and environmental services throughout the state. We are excited to bring this strong team to the region and provide a new satellite office focusing on the variety of services we can offer to our Delaware clients.”

For more, visit raucheng.com.