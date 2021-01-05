Virtual caffeine and cover crop event to be held Jan. 14

Sussex Countian

A virtual caffeine and cover crop event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14, with Keith Berns, co-owner of Green Cover Seed, discussing cover crop diversity, rotation and species. The event is free, and registration is required.

“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to host our normal, in-person, winter soil health series,” said Debbie Absher, director of agricultural programs at Sussex Conservation District. “However, we are excited to take the caffeine and cover crops breakfast event online. We can promote farmer-led discussions about soil health with industry experts to a larger audience.”

Registered attendees will receive an email with the event link upon registration.

The event is presented by the Delaware Soil Health Partnership, Sussex Conservation District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For registration and more, visit sussexconservation.org/events or call Siobhan Kelley, communications and outreach specialist, at 856-2105, ext. 122.