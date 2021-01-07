Delmarva Power performing tree trimming, vegetation maintenance

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Power announced Jan. 7 that, over the next five weeks, contractor Asplundh will perform tree trimming and vegetation management throughout the Rehoboth Beach area, primarily on electric distribution lines from Olive Avenue to Silver Lake, and throughout the town of Dewey Beach.

Delmarva Power’s tree trimming and vegetation management program is part of the comprehensive preventive maintenance work the company undertakes each year to proactively review its system and address potential problems before they occur. System upgrades and modernization and tree maintenance have led customers to experience record electric service reliability with the lowest frequency outages.

For more, visit bit.ly/35jLvzA.