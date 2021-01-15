Rehoboth Beach Museum to host Zoom program on pandemics of 1918, now

Delaware News Desk

Local historian Mike Dixon, with Delaware Humanities, will join the Rehoboth Beach Museum to kick off its 2021 Zoom programming at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 with a program on the 1918 pandemic and its similarities to the current novel COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve Been There Before: Delmarva During the 1918 Pandemic” examines the impact of the so-called Spanish Influenza Pandemic of 1918 on Delmarva and nearby points. The virus took a toll on the Delmarva region, and it overwhelmed the health care system, forcing the region to shut down for an extended period. Although they didn’t call it social distancing at the top of the 20th century, the methods they used to quarantine the contagion are similar to those practiced now. As the world deals with the novel COVID-19 contagion, this relevant look at the past shows how people in the region 102 years ago managed a similar situation — at a time when medical science did not have a treatment for the pathogen.

For more than four decades, Dixon has worked to encourage public interest and participation in the preservation of the past while creating understandings between earlier eras and the present.

For registration and more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.