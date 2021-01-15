Wagamons Pond boat ramp temporarily closing for reconstruction

Delaware News Desk

The Wagamons Pond boat ramp and parking lot in Milton will temporarily close beginning Jan. 21 for major reconstruction and expansion.

The ramp is anticipated to reopen May 30, weather permitting. The nearby public fishing pier and parking lot along the Broadkill River will remain open during construction.

The project will involve total reconstruction of the boat ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, replacement of a deteriorated bulkhead, repaving of the parking lot and installation of a portable toilet enclosure.

Pond anglers are encouraged to utilize public boat ramps and fishing areas at Millsboro Pond and Ingrams Pond near Millsboro and Haven Lake, Blairs Pond, Griffith Lake and Abbotts Pond near Milford during the closure.

For more on the project, call 739-9914.