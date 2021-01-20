Virtual meeting on Title 1 program, Sussex Montessori School set for Jan. 25

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Montessori School will host a public Title 1 and Family Talk meeting via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 covering all parents and families need to know about Title 1 and Sussex Montessori.

Title 1 staff will talk about Sussex Montessori's Title I program, the Every Student Succeeds Act and the school’s unique, hands-on Montessori curriculum.

Participants will also engage in a child-led Montessori activity and receive the latest on news, events and volunteer opportunities at Sussex Montessori School.

Interested participants must register by 4 p.m. Jan. 25.

For registration and more, call 404-5367 or email at kaneisha.trott@sussexms.k12.de.us.