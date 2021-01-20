Zwaanendael Museum seeking plastic bottle, bag donations for eco-friendly bench

Delaware News Desk

The Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes, is seeking donations of plastic bottles and bags that will be used to offset the purchase price of a recycled-plastic bench that will be placed outside the front entrance of the museum.

Receptables for collecting the materials — one for plastic bottles and another for plastic bags — have been placed in the same location where the bench will eventually be located. People interested in helping the museum need only place their plastic items in the respective receptable through March.

Manufactured by Eco Plastic Products of Delaware, a Wilmington-based nonprofit that collects discarded plastic and converts it into useful and sustainable products, the museum’s park bench will be 6 feet long and weigh 127 pounds. If the museum collects the weight of the bench in plastic recyclables, it will receive a $31.75 — $0.25 per pound — discount off the bench’s price tag while also supporting the goal expressed in Eco Plastic’s slogan, “Saving the Oceans One Plastic Bag at a Time.”

The museum plans to “unveil” its new bench on Earth Day, April 22. For more about the project, email zmuseum@delaware.gov or call 645-1148.