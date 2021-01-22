Local artist donates painting to Rehoboth City Hall

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Bandstand embellished with palm trees, beach balls and a flamingo will now welcome Rehoboth Beach City Hall visitors in the reception area, with the donation of the painting “Rehoboth Calling!” from local artist Nina Mickelsen.

Mickelsen said the painting, created with silk screening ink and acrylics, was inspired by the Bandstand, which offers music and entertainment to locals and visitors.

“As a Rehoboth landmark, I wanted it to be a central element,” said Mickelsen. “Also, I always find it fun when in the summer we put out our flamingos and palm trees as though we’d want to be a bit more south, climate-wise, than we are. It’s the lightness of heart, the love for our Mid-Atlantic beach culture that I wanted to capture. I am happy it is in its rightful home.”

A full-time Lewes resident since 2013, where she also has her studio, Mickelsen is active in the local arts scene. Being a native of Finland and having artistic roots in Scandinavian design, her contemporary work is bold and colorful. As an award-winning artist, she shows her art, both graphic and abstract, in local art shows and along the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida. See more of Mickelsen’s work at ninamickelsen.com.