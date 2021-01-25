Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Delaware News Desk

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market recently announced its three 2021 scholarship recipients: Jay McCutcheon from Weathered Eye Farm in Lewes, Laura Brittingham from Brittingham Farms in Millsboro and Susan Maddox from Earth Harmony Produce in Ocean View.

For 14 years, the HLFM has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable farming conferences, including the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture Annual Farming for the Future Conference, the Future Harvest CASA Conference, the Southeast Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference and the U.S. Lavender Growers Association conference. Conferences are virtual due to the pandemic this year.

McCutcheon received his scholarship from the HLFM’s regular scholarship fund.

Brittingham and Maddox are both recipients of the Debra L. Schaefer Scholarship for Emerging Women Farmers, established in 2016 in memory of Delaware farmer Debra L. Schaefer.

Consistent with its mission, the board of directors of the HLFM is committed to supporting farmers and emerging farmers who grow local fruits, vegetables and produce, and these scholarships help small Delmarva farmers become educated about sustainable farming practices.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.