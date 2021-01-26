Atlantic General Hospital to hold weekly senior COVID-19 clinics

Delaware News Desk

Atlantic General Hospital will begin holding weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics focused solely on individuals 65 and older.

The first round of clinics, set for Jan. 26-29, filled within minutes of registration being made available. Additional clinics that meet phase 1B and 1C requirements will be added as vaccine becomes available.

Vaccine clinics will be held Tuesdays through Fridays at the hospital, with new clinics posted each week as vaccine becomes available from the Maryland Department of Health.

Online registration is required through the state of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website, at marylandvax.org. Anyone not comfortable filling out web forms should have a friend or family member to complete the registration process, as there are no alternate registration options.

“We ask for the community’s patience as vaccine distribution remains limited,” said Matt Morris, vice president of patient care services at Atlantic General Hospital. “We are working closely with the Worcester County Health Department to vaccinate the community as quickly as possible.”

The current clinics at Atlantic General Hospital are only for individuals who are 65 years of age or older. Anyone who registers on the website but does not fall into this age group will have their appointment removed from that clinic. Cancelled appointments will be backfilled from the waiting list for that particular clinic. However, a waiting list will not be rolled from one clinic date to the next.

“In accordance with state directives, it is critical that we vaccinate our most vulnerable community members first,” said Morris.

Those with an appointment should go to the main lobby at Atlantic General Hospital, no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled vaccination time. Bring a driver’s license or other form of age identifying photo identification to the appointment.

For more, visit agh.care/covid19.