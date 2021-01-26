Sussex Academy hires new high school academic counselor

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Academy announced that Anthony “Tony” D'Antonio has been hired as the new high school academic counselor.

D’Antonio has spent much of his career working in education. From 1988-90, D’Antonio served as a graduate assistant for the exercise science program at Salisbury State University, resident director for residence life and was the assistant men’s soccer coach at SSU from 1988-94. During this time, he worked his way through the ranks becoming an area director for residence life and, eventually, assistant director of residence life at Salisbury State University.

In his role as assistant for the men’s soccer program, he was responsible for supporting player development and the direction of a comprehensive recruitment process serving as the athletic liaison to admissions. In 1996, D’Antonio became an admissions officer for Salisbury State University and finished his post as the associate dean of admissions at Salisbury State University from 1999-01. During this time, he assumed the critical role of coordinating the freshman class selection process, serving as the freshman class chair and supervising the Freshman Class Review Committee.

In the fall of 2001, D’Antonio transitioned to the “other side of the desk” and accepted the post as director of college counseling at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Maryland.

Between his 17 years serving as director of college counseling at Worcester Preparatory School and four years as assistant head of school, his 12 years at Salisbury State University and his private consultation as owner of CoreEd College Prep, D'Antonio has worked with thousands of individual students and their families to advise, assist and advocate on their behalf as they have navigated through what he describes as a “privilege and life changing experience.”

While at Worcester Preparatory School, he was selected by his peers to serve as a national delegate for the National Association for College Admission Counseling and a regional delegate with the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling from 2006-09.

His professional colleagues in the Potomac & Chesapeake Association recognized him as the 2007-08 Counselor of the Year for College Admission Counseling and Outstanding High School Counselor in the College Admission Process in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

From 2014-18, D’Antonio served the Worcester Preparatory School community as both assistant head of school and director of college counseling. He maintained his roles on the college counseling side of the ledger as the school’s test coordinator — PSAT/NMSQT, AP, SSD, ACT/SAT PREP — as well as the day-to-day direction of the College Counseling Office. That position also supports all actions of the Headmaster’s Office — serving as the Cum Laude’ Society secretary, collaborating daily with heads of Lower, Middle and Upper School and serving on all of the school’s major committees and boards as an advisor to the head of school. In December, Sussex Academy’s Academic Counselor Debbie Fees, resigned to pursue a post-secondary education position. D’Antonio was hired in January as her replacement.

Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition-free school that serves grades K-12. The school has an elementary and secondary campus, both centrally located in Georgetown.

For more, email info@saas.k12.de.us.