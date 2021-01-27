Delmarva Christian Schools to hold virtual open house for prospective students

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools are offering a safe and secure virtual open house alternative for prospective students.

Although Delmarva Christian has remained open for in-person instruction since the start of school in August, with state mandates still in place the possibility of an in-person open house is still not an option. Therefore, the virtual open house is available for prospective new students entering grades Pre-K through 12 for the 2021-22 school year.

The virtual open house introduces viewers to DCS administrators, staff members, teachers, parents and students, and viewers can take a guided tour of both the Milton and Georgetown campuses. The presentation also covers the discounted application fee program available through March 31; the accessible tuition program; the school’s affordable tuition range model; and how to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a member of the DCS admissions team.

The virtual format also allows visitors to engage at a time convenient to them, at their own pace and as many times as they wish.

The virtual open house is available at delmarvachristian.org.

For more, call 856-4040.