Milton author releases new poetry collection

Author D. Ferris Arfaa, a Milton native, has released “From the First Nightingale to the Last,” a new collection of poems reflecting on the lives of Jesus and his original 12 Apostles, from their callings by Jesus into apostleship to, finally, martyrdom.

The poems “are intended to spark a personal revival in each of us to answer God's calling no matter our personal limitations,” according to a press release from Austin Macauley Publishers. “’From the First Nightingale to the Last’ emphasizes that, like Jesus and His Apostles, we all share a common nature, but we can move beyond our personal shortcomings to a powerful purpose in service to others. The reader cannot fail to be motivated to a new level of living through the power of faith and a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

The book is available at bit.ly/3iP8wQw.