Holiday of Life raises spirits, support for Beebe Healthcare

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Medical Foundation’s annual Holiday of Life program raised nearly $44,000 and allowed the community to give a gift to Beebe Healthcare in honor of or in memory of someone special.

The program is designed as a charitable initiative to support Beebe Healthcare and in particular, its Women’s Health Services and Oncology Services at the Tunnell Cancer Center and the new South Coastal Cancer Center. Holiday of Life had levels of giving from $25 to $500, which allowed up to 10 names to be listed on different colored stars that hung from trees displayed at Beebe’s Lewes, Rehoboth and South Coastal campuses.

“I was inspired to see so many colorful stars this year on all of our trees,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “As I was reading the names on the stars, I was filled with gratitude for so many donors who faithfully support Beebe. I also was filled with a sense of peace knowing that giving a star in memory of or in honor of a loved one is a wonderful way for our donors to celebrate their lives and legacies.”

The nearly $44,000 was raised and designated almost equally between the Women’s Health and Oncology services at Beebe Healthcare.

“The 2020 holiday season couldn’t have been a more appropriate time to reflect, remember and honor those we love and admire, and those we have lost,” said Kay Young, executive director of development at Beebe Medical Foundation. “We are enormously grateful to each and every donor, especially our generous sponsors including Elizabeth Ann Woznicki, Hertrich Toyota, Bob and Jane Lyons, the Schell Family, Sara Chase-Carlson and Lyn and Marvin Snyder.”

To make a personal gift to Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation/donate or call 644-2900.