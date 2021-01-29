Beebe Healthcare to host virtual COVID-19 town hall

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will host a virtual COVID-19 town hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 featuring President and CEO David A. Tam and COVID-19 Response Medical Director Bill ChasanovBen sharing updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccination.

To watch, visit facebook.com/beebehealthcare and look for the live video.

Those without access to Facebook can visit bit.ly/2MfFUE9 on a laptop or desktop; or call 415-466-7000, use PIN 254377#, or 760-699-0393, use PIN 5788358991#.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.