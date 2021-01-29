Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber’s annual Fire & Ice Festival returning in February

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, with presenting sponsor Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, will celebrate the fourth annual Fire & Ice Festival in February, a weekend-long family friendly winter festival showcasing ice sculptures and supporting the local business community.

This year’s “Delmarvalous” theme will highlight the area’s natural attractions and blend of small-town charm with shopping, dining and culture.

The event will look different this year, as all federal, state and local mandates in regards to COVID-19 will be followed. There may be limited capacities and ticket options; for further information visit fireandicede.com.

The 2021 Fire & Ice Festival officially kicks off Feb. 21 at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites with the Fire & Ice “Delmarvalous” Drink Competition, showcasing locally owned Blu Steel Vodka and Sagamore Spirits. Local bartenders will compete to be named the “Delmarvalous” Drink Champion. Event proceeds will benefit Nemours duPont Pediatrics and Senior Care, Sussex Campus.

The festival continues Feb. 26-28 throughout The Quiet Resorts region. Activities will be available for throughout the day and ice sculptures will be lit up at night. A live sculpture demonstration will take place at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites with ice vendor Ice Lab from Baltimore. The weekend’s events will benefit local nonprofits and organizations, with the festival’s main beneficiary being Nemours duPont Pediatrics and SeniorCare, Sussex Campus.

Complete details and a full schedule of events will be available at fireandicede.com as details are confirmed. Follow The Quiet Resorts on Facebook for regular updates about the event.

For more, call 539-2100.