Rehoboth Boulevard to close for drawbridge maintenance

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the drawbridge over the Mispillion River will be closed on Rehoboth Boulevard between Northeast Front Street and Route 36/Cedar Beach Road from 7 a.m. Feb. 15 until 11 p.m. Feb. 19, for drawbridge maintenance.

Motorists traveling south on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured west on Northeast Front Street to North Walnut Street southbound to Southeast Front Street. Motorists will continue back east on Southeast Front Street and return to Rehoboth Boulevard.

Motorists traveling north on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured west on to Southeast Front Street to North Walnut Street and turn right onto to Northeast Front Street. Motorist will turn right eastbound on Northeast Front Street and back to Rehoboth Boulevard.

Detour signage will be posted.