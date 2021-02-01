Beebe Healthcare recognizes December LOVE Letter Award winner

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare recognized Michael Fraundorfer as the December recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values Everyday — Letter Award.

Fraundorfer, clinical coordinator in the pharmacy department, went above and beyond to secure a specific medication for a patient.

“One day as a charge nurse, I had a patient who had been here for four days,” said Temyra Davis, clinical nurse, who wrote Michael’s LOVE Letter. “During this time, the patient had no access to a specific and expensive medication. The pharmacy worked hard to try to come up with a substitute, but nothing seemed acceptable. We tried getting an Uber and various other steps in an attempt to access this medication for the patient.”

“I really appreciated and was so thankful when Michael stepped up to the plate and went himself to retrieve the patient’s medication. He took the time to ensure that the patient got exactly what they needed. I was so impressed and wholeheartedly appreciate what he did that night.”

Through his efforts, Fraundorfer demonstrated many of the Beebe values, including “do what is takes to keep everyone safe,” “treat each individual with respect and dignity” and “act with passion and love for others to make a difference.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee then evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a surprise ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive a parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; a gift card to Waves Car Wash; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare”; a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition.