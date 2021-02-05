Southeast Sussex Ministerium to hold drive-in Lenten service Feb. 24

Delaware News Desk

The Southeast Sussex Ministerium will conduct a drive-in ecumenical service of prayer and praise at noon Feb. 24 in the parking lot of St George’s United Methodist Church, 34281 Omar Road, Clarksville.

The service, using attendees’ car radios for sound amplification, is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch, if they would like, and to later mingle, masked and at a safe distance.

For 26 years, preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministerium conducted Lenten soup-and-sandwich worship services on the Wednesday in Lent. The sites for the services would rotate among the Ministerium member churches and would follow different liturgical traditions. The single service on Feb. 24 is an effort to revive what had been customary in the southeast corner of Sussex County.

The service will be under the auspices of St. Ann’s Catholic Church community, and will feature St. Ann’s keyboardist and cantor, with readings and prayers led by neighboring clergy and lay leaders. The offering will go toward the work of the Ministerium in alleviating hunger and helping the disadvantaged in the area.

A similar service, led by Ocean View Presbyterian Church, is scheduled for noon March 31, in the parking lot at St George’s.

For more, call 534-7491 or visit stgeorgesclarksville.org.