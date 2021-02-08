Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber celebrate South Coastal Village Volunteers’ Ocean View office

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce helped South Coastal Village Volunteers celebrate the grand opening of its Ocean View office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 26, with local officials joining the chamber’s steering committee.

The South Coastal Village Volunteers is an organization of neighbors helping neighbors within the zip codes of Bethany Beach, Millville and Ocean View. It is a branch of Village Volunteers, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization serving neighboring towns.

Members are older adults who choose to live independently in their community. Volunteers help members to do things such as shopping and being taken to appointments. Older adults who reside in Bethany Beach, Ocean View or Millville zip codes and are able to walk under their own power or with the assistance of a cane or walker are eligible for membership.

Sen. Gerald Hocker and Rep. Ron Gray gave brief remarks congratulating the group, noting the need for the services it offers as the population in the area ages.

Mayors of the four towns in SCVV’s service area — Rosemary Hardiman of Bethany Beach, Steve Maneri of Millville, John Reddington of Ocean View and Tim Saxton of South Bethany — participated, along with Town Managers Debbie Botchie, of Millville, and Carol Houck, Ocean View, who serve as strategic partners. Jackie Sullivan, executive director of Village Volunteers, SCVV’s host organization, was also present, along with Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Weaver.

Ron Kerchner, chairman, served as master of ceremonies and introduced the guests. He noted the success of the group in having more than 40 trained and vetted volunteers, several new members with a number of additional potential members, and in starting to offer services in January. He thanked the guests for coming and the committee for their tireless work in making SCVV a reality.

In addition to Botchie and Houck, strategic partners are Christine Conner, Cliff Graviet, David Green, Maureen Hartman, Charlie Kopay, Michelle Morgan, Annie Raskauskas, John Robbert, Tempe Steen and Claudia Thayne.

For more, email southcoastalvillage@gmail.com or call 500-1281.