YWCA Delaware, DE Racial Justice Collaborative join national social justice challenge

Delaware News Desk

YWCA Delaware and the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative are joining together, along with more than 50 YWCA sister associations across the U.S., for the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge.

The challenge is designed to create dedicated time and space to build more effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege and leadership. The YWCA Delaware’s challenge starts March 1, continuing weekdays through March 29.

Each day of the challenge, participants will be presented with activities — reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experience and more — to help them discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact the local community; to connect with one another; and to identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.

To register, visit bit.ly/3jAo2Ac. For information on sponsorships or partnerships, email rcotto@ywcade.org.

For more on YWCA Delaware, visit ywcade.org.