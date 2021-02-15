Delaware Hyperbarics opens first public hyperbaric oxygen chamber in Sussex County

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Hyperbarics, Sussex County’s first publicly available hyperbaric oxygen treatment center, celebrated its grand opening Feb. 11 in Lewes.

The 34444 King St. Row center offers several therapies, including hard-shell hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves breathing medical-grade oxygen in a pressurized environment. This application results in an exponential increase of oxygen in the body, accelerating healing and improving performance, according to Delaware Hyperbarics.

“Our center is focused on empowerment through healing,” said co-founder Liz Guida. “There has always been a mystique around hyperbaric chambers and robust research supports its use as an integrated medical technology to enhance health outcomes. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is just one facet of our healing center, and I’ve seen first-hand how it can help clients reclaim their bodies and get back to living their lives fully.”

Delaware Hyperbarics said in a press release the benefits of hyperbaric therapy include anti-inflammatory effects, accelerated wound healing, immune system fortification, rapid traumatic brain injury recovery, alleviation of debilitating Lyme symptoms and more.

“Integrating oxygen therapy into our practice allows us to take healing treatment to the next level,” said Delaware Hyperbarics co-founder Steve Caldwell, a longtime Sussex County resident. “I am a former triathlete like Liz and we know from using these therapies that your body can heal from pain, injuries and illness.”

The hyperbaric chambers are available for 60- and 90-minute sessions in a spa-like environment.

Delaware Hyperbarics also offers medical massage, John F. Barnes' myofascial release and an infrared Sunlighten Sauna.

Learn more at delawarehyperbarics.com.