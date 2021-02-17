Beebe to host Facebook Live virtual town hall for COVID-19, vaccination update

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will host a virtual COVID-19 town hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam and COVID-19 Response Medical Director Bill Chasanov will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

To watch, visit Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

Those without access to Facebook may, on a laptop or desktop computer, visit primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/decedvxq; or, on a mobile device, visit primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/decedvxq, download the app and

enter event ID decedvxq.

The town hall is also available by phone; call 415-466-7000 and use PIN 3207453#, or call 760-699-0393 and use PIN 5825787660#.

Live ASL interpretation and live captioning will be available.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.