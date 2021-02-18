Beebe Healthcare, partners bring COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare and multiple community organizations partnered together to coordinate a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for more than 300 seniors and eligible Delawareans on Feb. 13.

Epworth United Methodist Church hosted the event and, along with First State Community Action Agency, collaborated with many community organizations to seek out populations who may have had a barrier to sign up or receive a vaccine in a traditional manner.

“Beebe Healthcare is proud to serve as the medical partner during these events,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “We know there are health disparities across Delaware, and we’re committed to closing that gap by partnering with many organizations to ensure no one is left behind. Now, with the state’s guidance, our focus is on providing the vaccine to everyone who meets the phase 1A and 1B criteria by utilizing community partners to ensure those who may face barriers such as language, disability, transportation, housing situation or internet access have equitable access to the vaccine. This is all in addition to our daily vaccine clinics that are scheduled from our waiting list.”

Because of the partnership with First State, the event was able to include the Nanticoke Indian Tribe of Delaware, as many as 15 churches throughout the county, and numerous other organizations who all played a role in the successful event — and will continue to play a role as more Delawareans are vaccinated every day, Tam said.

“Helping underserved populations makes a big difference in improving the health of our entire community — we shop at the same stores, eat at the same restaurants, and our kids go to the same schools,” said Tam. “Our mission is to improve the health of all who live, work, and visit Sussex County because we’re all in this together.”

“First State Community Action Agency is the people’s agency,” said FSCAA Director Bernice Edwards. “Being able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable populations is what embodies the mission and heart of our agency. Thank you to all the partners that help us make this happen.”

A centralized hub for COVID-19 news is right on the Beebe website: beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine. There, residents can register for Beebe and state of Delaware waiting lists, find important links to find all the different ways and locations to receive the vaccine, watch and share recent town halls, and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine information.

