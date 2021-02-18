Del Tech Child Development Centers receive state recognition

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College’s three Child Development Centers — located at the Georgetown, Dover and Wilmington campuses — recently received recognition for commitment and dedication to Delaware’s children and families from the Delaware Department of Education, the Secretary of Education Susan S. Bunting and Gov. John C. Carney.

“We are appreciative of the professionalism and care that our dedicated teachers have continued to show, and we are proud of this recognition and all of them,” said College President Mark T. Brainard.

These centers provide care and education for children of Del Tech students, faculty and staff, and the community, based on available openings. In addition to providing care for young children from infancy, they provide learning opportunities for the students in the Education Department under the supervision of qualified professions.

Del Tech’s Child Development Centers have earned a 5-Star Rating from Delaware Stars for Early Success, Delaware’s Quality Rating and Improvement System administered by the Delaware Department of Education. Star Level 5 is the highest level of achievement in Delaware Stars.

“The partnership with our parents and teachers allowed us to successfully provide the childcare services that were and still are desperately needed,” said Vice President and Georgetown Campus Director Bobbi Barends.

“During these unprecedented times, we worked together to provide a safe environment for our children and teachers while sustaining flexibility and dedication to maintain essential operations as we constantly faced changes,” said Vice President and Wilmington Campus Director Lora Johnson.

“We are thankful for this recognition and look forward to providing continued childcare services for our cherished children,” said Vice President and Dover Campus Director Cornelia Johnson.