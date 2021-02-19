Beebe Healthcare recognizes January LOVE Letter Award winner

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare recognized William Chasanov — COVID-19 response medical director, clinical transformation officer and infectious disease physician — as the January recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values Every Day — Letter Award.

Chasanov was awarded this recognition for the compassion, expertise and teamwork he demonstrated throughout the pandemic. He also has appeared on all the Beebe virtual town halls for the community.

“In these times of COVID-19, I often see Beebe team members stop Dr. Chasanov and ask him questions,” wrote Mary Beth Palkon-Krytzer, who submitted the nomination letter. “Each time I see him talking to someone, he truly stops what he is doing to help by sharing his insight and knowledge with them. I am witnessing what living our Beebe values is about and he helps people so graciously and with such kindness and compassion.

“Dr. Chasanov lives our Beebe values so naturally,” Palkon-Krytzer continued. “I truly believe that Dr. Chasanov has made a difference in many, many lives here at Beebe and in our community. He truly is our ‘COVID-19 Rockstar’ here at Beebe.”

Through his efforts, Chasanov has demonstrated many of the Beebe values, including “build trusting relationships with compassion and kindness,” and “dedicate yourself to being an expert in your field — always learning, always growing.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee then evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a surprise ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

