Bayhealth welcomes board-certified pediatrician Adaobi Enekwizu

Bayhealth welcomed board-certified pediatrician Adaobi Enekwizu to its new Bayhealth Pediatrics practice, a part of Bayhealth Medical Group.

Enekwizu, along with Taqdees Afreen and Colleen Allorto, make up the physician team at Bayhealth Pediatrics in Milford. Bayhealth Medical Group is a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Enekwizu is now accepting new patients.

“Dr. Enekwizu is experienced in caring for newborns through adolescents and has an excellent bedside manner,” said Vice President of Physician Services for Bayhealth Medical Group Dina Perry. “We’re very pleased to have her on board and know she will be an asset to southern Delaware families looking for a dedicated pediatrician.”

Before joining Bayhealth, Enekwizu was a pediatrician at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, New York, where she managed a range of medical and mental health conditions in pediatric patients in the hospital and through outpatient visits. As a pediatric resident at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, she gained experience in the neonatal intensive care unit and well-baby nursery and with other facets of pediatric care.

Enekwizu has a medical degree from and was a clinical intern at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra State, Nigeria. She also served as a medical officer at both a mission hospital and a clinic in Nigeria, providing medical services and preventive health programs to underserved communities.

Enekwizu is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. She sees patients from newborn to age 18 at Bayhealth Pediatrics, 804 N. DuPont Blvd., Milford.

To schedule an appointment, call 725-3550.