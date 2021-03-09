DCHS announces 2021 Carson Scholar Isabelle Donihue

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools announced that DCHS junior Isabelle Donihue has been selected as a 2021 Carson Scholar, will receive a $1,000 scholarship award that will be invested for her college education.

In addition to the scholarship monies, Isabelle will receive a medal and a certificate. Her accomplishments will also be honored on a trophy displayed in the high school’s main office.

Isabelle is among more than 10,000 gifted students from across the country who have been named Carson Scholars. They are chosen because they demonstrate the highest standards of academic achievement, integrity and civic and social responsibility.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spring regional award ceremonies have been postponed until the fall, when Isabelle will be honored in front of family, peers and educators.

For more on Delmarva Christian Schools, visit delmarvachristian.org or call 856-4040.