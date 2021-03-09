Beebe Healthcare welcomes surgeon Tarek Waked to lead Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Group announced they have tapped board-certified general and bariatric surgeon Tarek Waked to lead Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery.

He will see patients at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery at the Georgetown Health Campus, 21635 Biden Ave., Suite 203. He will perform bariatric and general surgery.

“Dr. Waked is a proven general surgeon with expertise in bariatric procedures and will be an asset to the Beebe team,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “Adding experts in their field to Beebe’s already exemplary medical staff is how we will continue expanding access to primary and specialty care to our community.”

Waked has performed more than 2,000 successful bariatric surgeries during his career and he is an expert in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and biliary-pancreatic diversion with duodenal switch procedures. He also performs revisional surgeries for sleeves and bypass as well as general surgery such minimally invasive colon surgery, hernia surgery, gallbladder surgery and anti-reflux surgery.

Joining Waked at the Beebe Center for Weight Loss Surgery is Kimberly Hyatt, a registered dietitian specializing in obesity-related care. Hyatt will serve as the program manager and dietitian.

She received a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pennsylvania, in 2007. She is scheduled to complete her Master of Public Health through University of Massachusetts Amherst. Her thesis is focused on the relationship between genetic-environmental factors and obesity. She has worked extensively in acute care, critical care and community nutrition, and her past five years have been focused on obesity medicine.

“Dr. Waked is well-known in Sussex County as a leading surgeon,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president, chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “We are excited to have him bring his reputation and skill set to our community. Beebe Medical Group is committed to expanding our access and adding medical providers to meet the needs of the community. Please welcome Dr. Waked and Kim to the Beebe team.”

Waked completed his residency in general surgery at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. During his years of training, Waked received multiple awards for his skills and knowledge in surgery.

Following his training in general surgery, Waked joined the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where he completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been at or near the top of U.S. hospitals throughout the history of U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings. In addition to its No. 1 overall ranking, Mayo Clinic in Rochester has more No. 1 rankings in medical specialty areas than any other U.S. medical center.

Waked is an active member of the American College of Surgeons, Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. In addition, Waked is a member of the national Obesity Action Coalition and has received multiple times the Top Doctor award in Delaware.

“I’m honored and excited to join Beebe Healthcare,” said Waked. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive weight loss surgery care tailored to each individual patient’s needs. We want people to feel that they are treated by a compassionate team that understands their lifelong struggle with weight and its related diseases.”

To make an appointment, call 260-7360.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/services/surgery/bariatric-surgery.