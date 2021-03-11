Coastal Sussex Career & Job Fair set for April 14

Delaware News Desk

The 2021 Coastal Sussex Career & Job Fair, hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held virtually April 14.

The job fair seeks to connect job candidates interested in seasonal and part-time jobs, volunteer and internship opportunities or full-time careers with the Coastal Sussex business community. The fair is geared toward businesses interested in recruiting for seasonal and part-time jobs, semi-retired or retired adults looking for part-time employment or those seeking full-time career opportunities in coastal Sussex County.

Registration for jobseekers and candidates is free. Jobseekers should visit the chamber’s website at thequietresorts.com or Facebook page at facebook.com/bethanyfenwickareachamberofcommerce.

Businesses and nonprofits who are hiring can register online; cost is $50 for chamber members, $150 for nonmembers.

Participating businesses will receive a virtual “booth” dedicated to the business/organizations, including logo and listing on the event site; the ability to post all open positions, and to accept online applications and resumes from jobseekers; the ability to “virtually staff” the booth during a predetermined time frame to video or text chat with candidates; and training and support from BFACC staff and the platform, Easy Virtual Fair.

These booths will be open for candidate registrations for up to 30 days before and 30 days after the event. The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber will provide marketing via social media, print and radio advertising, as well a direct reach to local area high schools, community colleges and universities.

Businesses can register at bit.ly/3bwr5aa; for more, call 539-2100, ext. 116, or email membership@thequietresorts.com.