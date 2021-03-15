Carney, DPH, DEMA announce community COVID-19 testing sites

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware during the coming week.

Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“We need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney. “We are working to distribute the vaccine in a way that is fast and fair, but we need to continue to follow the safety precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County pop-up testing locations:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15: Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

2 to 6 p.m. March 16: Wilmington University Rt. 13, 320 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 16: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot, 61 North College Ave., Newark. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. March 17: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, 601 New Castle Ave., Wilmington. Register: 655-6187

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17: Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Noon to 4 p.m. March 17: ChristianaCare Hospital, Wilmington 601 Parking Lot, 601 Delaware Ave., Wilmington. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18: Warner Elementary School, 801 W. 18th St., Wilmington. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18: Wilmington University Brandywine Campus, 10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

1 to 7 p.m. March 18: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, 601 New Castle Ave., Wilmington. Register: 655-6187

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19: University of Delaware Laird Campus Lot No. 6, David Hollowell Drive, Newark. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

2 to 6 p.m. March 19: Thomas Edison Charter School, 2200 Locust St., Wilmington. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

5 to 7 p.m. March 19: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, 601 New Castle Ave., Wilmington. Register: 655-6187

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20: Westside Healthcare, W. Fourth St., Wilmington. Register: 655-6187

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20: University of Delaware STAR Campus, 540 S. College Ave., Newark. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 20: St. Joseph’s Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, 601 New Castle Ave., Wilmington. Register: 655-6187

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21: University of Delaware STAR Campus, 540 S. College Ave., Newark. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Kent County pop-up testing locations:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15: Clayton Fire Company, 300 East St. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16: Holy Trinity UAME Church, 101 S. New St., Dover. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17: Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Road, Camden. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18: Transformation AME Zion Church, 702 Maple Parkway, Dover. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18: Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 600 N. Church St., Milford. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19: Milford High School, 1019 N. Walnut St. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County pop-up testing locations:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15: Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, 400 Governors Ave., Greenwood. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16: Macedonia AME Church, 431 N. North St., Seaford. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18: Ellendale Fire Department, 302 Main St. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19: Laurel Elementary School, 815 South, N. Central Ave. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19: Rehoboth City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20: Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View. Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.