GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club’s spring geranium sale benefits community programs

Delaware News Desk

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club has kicked off its spring geranium sale, which runs through April 15 and benefits the club’s community service programs.

Geraniums are available in four colors — pink, white, red and salmon — and cost $6 per 6-inch pot. Safe, contact-free pickup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Lewes In Bloom Warehouse, 217 Schley Ave.

For ordering and more, visit gfwcZwaanendael.org or call 437-4156.