GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club’s spring geranium sale benefits community programs

Delaware News Desk
GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club member Karen Sweigart holds a tray of potted geraniums as the club’s spring geranium sale gets officially underway, with orders accepted through April 15.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club has kicked off its spring geranium sale, which runs through April 15 and benefits the club’s community service programs.  

Geraniums are available in four colors — pink, white, red and salmon — and cost $6 per 6-inch pot. Safe, contact-free pickup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Lewes In Bloom Warehouse, 217 Schley Ave.  

For ordering and more, visit gfwcZwaanendael.org or call 437-4156.