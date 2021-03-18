Carper supports Xavier Becerra nomination to HHS secretary

Delaware News Desk

On the Senate floor March 17, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, senior member of Senate Finance Committee, expressed his full support for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the first Latino American nominated to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Carper hailed Becerra as a life-long public servant whose former experiences as both a member of the House of Representatives and as California’s attorney general will be an asset to the Biden administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic. Carper also emphasized Becerra’s decades of experience working to expand access to quality, affordable health care.

“Throughout his career in public service, Xavier Becerra has shown an unwavering commitment to protecting and expanding health care availability for millions of American families and workers, especially those in vulnerable communities who remain underserved,” said Carper. “In the House of Representatives, as a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, he helped make the Affordable Care Act — which expanded access to affordable health care to millions of Americans — a reality. And as attorney general of California, he led the charge for a coalition of states to defend the ACA against multiple attempts by the Trump administration to dismantle this landmark legislation altogether. ”

“With so much of the COVID-19 response being executed at the state and local levels, we are fortunate that President Biden has chosen as his HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra, a leader, with relevant on-the-ground, state-based experience,” Carper added. “In the midst of a deadly pandemic, one that has taken the lives of over 530,000 Americans — a toll that exceeds the number of American deaths on the battlefields of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined — we cannot afford to let another day go by without confirming Xavier Becerra.”

Carper’s full remarks, as prepared for delivery, are can be viewed at bit.ly/3eXHk1Z.