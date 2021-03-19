Beebe Healthcare announces new oncology leadership for two cancer centers

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare announced that Maurice Winkfield is the new executive director of oncology services, and Sue McCauley is the new director of patient care, for the nonprofit healthcare system’s two cancer centers.

Winkfield will oversee the Oncology Services program, while McCauley will work on improvements and planning for patient care.

“Both Maurice and Sue provide exceptional leadership for our Oncology Services,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Healthcare is changing and so is Beebe. We have an exciting year ahead. We recently introduced renowned breast surgeon Dr. Diana Dickson-Witmer, who sees patients at both our cancer center campuses, as we continue to recruit more surgeons and providers and continue to ‘Create the Next Generation of Care’ in Sussex County.”

Winkfield joined Beebe Healthcare in 2014 as the director of patient access, and later transitioned to the director of operational improvement. He has been serving as the interim executive director for oncology services since last year, overseeing the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach and new South Coastal Cancer Center near Millville.

Prior to joining Beebe Healthcare, Winkfield served as the director of patient access for Baylor Scott & White Healthcare in the College Station region of Texas. He also previously worked as the patient access site manager for Paoli Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania. Winkfield is a Lean Six Sigma Certified executive.

“I joined Beebe because of its connection to the community. I was very impressed with this small hospital that strategically aligns themselves throughout the county with clinics and outpatient facilities,” Winkfield said. “This dedication showed me that Beebe planned to deliver on their promise of caring for the people of Sussex County. Being close to the beach didn’t hurt either.”

McCauley joined Beebe Healthcare in August 2020. She previously worked as a nurse and nursing manager for several health systems in Massachusetts. She earned her master’s degree in nursing management and leadership. She has experience working with oncology patients for large research institutions.

In this new role, McCauley will serve as a conduit between executive leadership, nursing leadership, and clinical staff to promote best practices and quality care for patients.

“I had been working in Boston at large institutions for five years, commuting three hours from my home,” said McCauley. “Last spring, as the pandemic took hold, I realized my desire to return to a community-based healthcare system. My search led me to Beebe. It is a beautiful area with a great sense of community, and I am very excited to be here! It’s a time of growth for Beebe Oncology Services and our cancer centers and I am proud to work with a wonderful leadership team who are engaged and eager to make positive change.”

For more about Beebe Oncology Services, visit beebehealthcare.org/services/oncology.