Gary Hughes sculpture installed at Rehoboth City Hall

Delaware News Desk

As part of a growing relationship between the city of Rehoboth Beach and the Rehoboth Art League, a sculpture by award-winning artist Gary Hughes has been installed in the atrium at City Hall.

“Bus Stop” is a tall, white, whimsical sculpture of three people waiting for a bus, reminiscent of Hughes’ creative and humorous style, which can be found in works in art collections across the country.

“The Rehoboth Art League is pleased to expand its partnership with the city of Rehoboth through this long-term sculpture loan, which aims to bring more arts experiences to the residents and visitors of Rehoboth Beach,” said Sara Ganter, executive director of Rehoboth Art League.

“We are happy that this relationship between the city and the Art League continues to grow,” said City Manager Sharon Lynn. “The sculpture is a striking focal point in the atrium and can be seen from outside through the windows. We hope that as the pandemic restrictions relax, members of the public will be able to come in and enjoy it.”

The sculpture, made of polyester resin and fiberglass, has been in the hands of the Art League since 2019 when it was donated by the Academy Art Museum of Easton, Maryland, which had displayed the work outdoors locally for years.

“Gary would be so honored to be part of Rehoboth’s artistic life, but he probably would not be surprised,” said his widow Ellen Roney Hughes, who is a board member of the Art League and the chair of the Collections Committee. “He was a passionate man who believed in his work and the people and places he loved. And he loved Rehoboth; he swam, fished and sailed its waters and walked and biked its coast gaining inspiration for his art. He lived a beautiful life, creative, dynamic, spontaneous, and colorful. He was very, very witty.

“I am very grateful to the city of Rehoboth and to the Rehoboth Art League for this striking and humorous installation and hope it makes people laugh,” continued Ellen Hughes. “He would love that.”

While Hughes did much of his work over the years out of studio in the Washington, D.C., area, he and his wife moved to Rehoboth Beach in 2013, where had a studio and worked until his death in 2016.

The Art League has been working with the city for several years. In addition to curating the rotating series of exhibitions in the City Hall’s atrium, it also has several works on display at City Hall from its Permanent Collection.

“We look forward to hosting a dedication ceremony for the “Bus Stop” as soon as health and safety conditions improve for the community,” said Ganter. “But are excited that people can already enjoy the piece from the street.”

For more, contact the Communications Department at 227-6181, ext. 522, or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.