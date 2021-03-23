Z Club celebrates National Read Across America Day

Delaware News Desk

GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club member Kim Ash read to Shields Elementary School students on National Read Across America Day, March 2.

Although COVID-19 necessitated this year’s readings to take place over Zoom, teacher Deanna Shaw’s fourth graders gave Ash a “thumbs up” for her enthusiastic delivery and choice of books, and they were able to ask questions and provide their own interpretations of the stories.

Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America Day is a day to celebrate the joys of reading, bring awareness to the importance of reading in education and help motivate kids to read more.

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose members are public-spirited women serving and improving the community.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.