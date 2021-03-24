Beebe Healthcare announces chief nursing officer, assistant vice president of nursing

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare announced on March 23 that Lynne Voskamp has been named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, chief nursing officer and administrator of home care services, and Loretta Ostroski has been named assistant vice president of nursing.

Voskamp has served as interim chief nursing office since January 2020, and Ostroski is a Beebe School of Nursing graduate with more than 30 years at Beebe Healthcare.

“Lynne and Loretta have played an integral role during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that our surge plan and team was ready for everything needed to serve the community this past year,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Lynne brings a wealth of national leadership experience, and Loretta’s years of experience at Beebe make them a powerful leadership duo for our nursing team. Both are ready to lead Beebe as healthcare and the needs of our community continue to evolve and grow.”

Voskamp has 25-plus years of experience leading nursing and clinical operations in for-profit and not-for-profit acute care hospitals. In those years, she developed experience on how to enhance caregiver engagement, patient safety and quality, patient experience and overall operational efficiencies.

Since joining Beebe, she served as operations chief for the pandemic response, and developed and executed surge plan with nursing leadership team.

Previously, she served as chief nursing officer and VP of patient care services from 2017-19 at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. She worked in health systems of varying sizes in Texas, Florida, Missouri and California before coming to Sussex County.

Voskamp earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice with a focus in executive leadership from the American Sentinel University in Aurora, Colorado. She also earned a Master and Bachelor of Science in nursing.

“It’s been a tremendous year at Beebe Healthcare, and I cannot thank the team and patients enough for welcoming me,” Voskamp said. “As we continue to work to end the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s is exciting to think about the possibilities and changes coming to Beebe as we continue to grow.”

Ostroski most recently was the director of patient care services and has been with the health system since 1988.

In her new role, she is responsible for directing nursing practice of inpatient units, and emergency services, while overseeing hospital-wide patient care, treatment and service programs, policies and procedures that describe how patients’ nursing care needs are met through assessment and evaluation.

She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Wilmington University and holds numerous accolades from Beebe, including the Delaware Today Top Nurses Advancing the Profession award.

“It’s been a privilege to serve my fellow community members and to work alongside team here at Beebe for many years,” Ostroski said. “We are Sussex County’s community hospital, and we have an excellent team who treats patients as a member of their own family, which makes me very proud to be a part of that care.”

For more about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.