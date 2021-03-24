IRSD announces calendar changes

Delaware News Desk

At its March 22 regular meeting, the Indian River Board of Education approved a series of changes to the 2020-21 school district calendar.

The last day of school for students in Grades PreK-11 will now be June 11. The last day for teachers will be June 15 and the last day for paraprofessionals will be June 11.

The changes resulted from unused surplus days built into the calendar for weather-related school cancellations and from three additional school days during the first and second marking periods.

In addition, the Professional Learning Day originally scheduled for April 19 has been moved to April 21, and the Teacher Work Day originally scheduled for May 28 has been moved to May 26. As a result, April 19 and May 28 will now be regular school days for students and staff. April 21 and May 26 will serve as asynchronous instructional days for students.