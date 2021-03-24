Sussex Tech students organizing April 16 blood drive

Delaware News Desk

A limited number of spaces are open for donors to help shore up the blood supply at an April blood drive being organized by two Sussex Technical High School students.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. April 16 at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sandhill Road, Georgetown. Donors must register in advance at bit.ly/399rnSA. The drive benefits the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

“Every drop counts, and in this pandemic, we all need to do our part,” said senior Sadie Davis, a Health Professions student who is planning a career in nursing. “Having a strong supply of blood is critical for people injured in emergencies or undergoing surgeries or chemotherapy.”

“Each pint of blood donated saves three lives, and someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds,” said senior Ensar Arslan, an electrical student who is co-president of the school’s Multiplying Good chapter. “It’s easy, fast and helps everyone in our community.”

Donors must be at least 17 and bring a driver’s license and school ID, if applicable. All donors must wear a mask.

Sussex Tech normally holds two blood drives a year, each organized by students. While the Blood Bank of Delmarva provides staff and equipment, Sussex Tech’s Health Professions students work to recruit donors and volunteers. The day of the event, they greet and register donors, keep track of no-shows, hand out snacks and fluids and monitor donors as they recover.

High school and college blood drives typically account for about 25% of the blood collected during the school year, according to the Blood Bank of Delmarva. The Blood Bank provides blood and blood products to all 19 hospitals on the Delmarva Peninsula, and relies on more than 80,000 volunteer donors each year.

For more, visit delmarvablood.com.