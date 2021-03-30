Beebe Healthcare announces new neurologist, neurology practice

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare welcomed Maria Ionita, board-certified neurologist, who will see patients at the new Beebe Neurology, Suite 1, 33672 Bayview Medical Drive, Lewes.

“Beebe is bringing advanced clinical practitioners our growing community needs,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Attracting great physicians like Dr. Ionita, and adding expanded services in specialty care, are all ways we are providing the Next Generation of Care for our community.”

Ionita works with patients recovering from stroke to those who experience headaches/migraines, seizures and more. Medical concerns treated include stroke, multiple sclerosis, headaches and migraines, neuropathy, Parkinson’s disease, seizures and epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss.

Ionita is returning to the area after practicing in Baltimore at MEDSTAR Franklin Square Medical Center. She previously had a neurology practice as part of CN MRI, with locations in Milford, Millsboro and Lewes.

“It is a pleasure to welcome back Dr. Ionita to Sussex County and have her join Beebe Medical Group and open an additional practice which will help serve out patients’ needs,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group.

Ionita received her medical degree from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. She started a family practice residency at Dr. V. Gomoiu Children’s Hospital and then neurology residency at Dr. D. Bagdasar Emergency Hospital, both in Bucharest, before she came to the U.S.

She completed her preliminary internal medicine training at Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey and went on to complete a neurology residency at Neuroscience Institute JFK in New Jersey.

“I am happy to be able to return to Lewes after years away from this community. I love being near the beach and helping our residents here,” said Ionita. “I look forward to getting to know the community again.”

Ionita is accepting new patients; call 645-3332 to schedule an appointment.

For more on Beebe Neurology, visit beebehealthcare.org/neurology.