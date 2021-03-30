Beebe Healthcare presents DAISY Team Award to 4 extraordinary ICU nurses

Delaware News Desk

Nurses at Beebe Healthcare were honored with The DAISY Award, a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to “recognize the super-human efforts nurses make every day.”

Beebe presents the DAISY Award to nurses on a quarterly basis, but this is the first time Beebe has presented a DAISY Team Award.

Beebe’s March recipients are Karen Hostedler, Lauren Trapp, Tyler Burkhardt and Rachel Fields, all nurses in the intensive care unit at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. They took excellent care of a Roy Anderson, who was recovering from open-heart surgery and kept his wife, Renee, informed since she couldn’t be with him during his recovery due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The first of the four ICU nurses Roy and Renee nominated for the Daisy Award for Nursing Excellence was the post-op nurse, Rachel Fields.

“It was so hard not being able to be with him because of the COVID guidelines,” said Renee Anderson. “Rachel kept in constant contact with me. I told her I want to know the good and the bad so when the phone rings I won’t think it’s only a problem.”

Fields told her that her husband was doing amazingly well after surgery and to go home and get something to eat and take a nap. “I decided to do what Rachel suggested and go home and finally get some rest,” Renee Anderson said.

Karen Hostedler was also nominated as Roy Anderson’s night nurse who provided excellent care and kept his wife updated and informed. She even made her laugh which was a welcome relief despite the circumstances.

For the next three days, Roy Anderson’s nurse was Tyler Burkhardt, who was nominated because Renee Anderson said he took amazing care of her husband and was very professional. Lauren Trapp was the night nurse for the same three days and continued to provide outstanding care.

“I was so reassured that these nurses were there to take care of my husband as well as I would have. I never felt like I was a bother when I called to talk to the nurses about how he was doing. They were always so cheerful and compassionate,” Renee Anderson said. “These four nurses went above and beyond! They clearly exhibited their passion for nursing in providing excellent care for him, as well as providing much needed supportive care to me. They truly exemplify the qualities of outstanding nurses.

“All the people who cared for my husband exemplify what Beebe stands for, which is caring healthcare providers, professionalism, and empathy. As a retired nurse, I am so proud and honored to know that there are nurses coming up behind me who are as caring as I was when I practiced nursing. We are fortunate in this community to have the quality of care that all the doctors and nurses gave to my husband. We are very blessed and oh so very thankful!”

The Andersons also thanked the nurses and surgery team through Beebe Medical Foundation’s Celebrate Excellent Care program.

Hostedler, Trapp, Burkhardt and Fields were presented with DAISY Award certificates and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculptures during a recent surprise ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Beebe Healthcare to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.

“Beebe is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Vice President of Nursing Operations & Continuum of Care, Chief Nursing Officer, and Administrator of Home Care Services Lynne Voskamp. “Nurses are on the front lines of patient care every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

To nominate a Beebe nurse for the DAISY Award, visit beebehealthcare.org/forms/daisy-award. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, visit daisyfoundation.org.