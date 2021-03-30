Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber to host 2021 Outdoor Market on May 22; vendors needed

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 in the parking lot of Jungle Jim’s, 36944 Country Club Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Items sold will include business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and second-hand household items. Food trucks will be onsite. Free parking will be available for shoppers. Admission is donation based.

Up to 90 vendors will be accepted, and a minimum of 50 vendor spaces must be sold to hold event. Vendor spaces are $60 and include two adjacent parking spaces, one space for vendor vehicle and one space for tables/display. Tables and chairs will not be provided. Vendors must bring all needed supplies for setup. Tents/canopies are not permitted. Only items pre-approved by the chamber are permitted for sale/ display at booth space. Products deemed by the RBDBCC not to be in the best interest of the show will not be accepted.

Vendor applications are available at beach-fun.com. Select “Street Market” from the Site Index for webpage.

For more, call 227-6446 or visit beach-fun.com.