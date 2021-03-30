Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber welcomes new member Allia’s Seashore Cleaning

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated new member Aliia’s Seashore Cleaning with a ribbon-cutting March 15.

Aliia’s business is known for residential and commercial cleaning services in Sussex County, with weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or one-time service.

With more than eight years of cleaning experience, Aliia Stockman opened her own cleaning business in January 2020, using the knowledge and foundation she had from previous experience to expand in the cleaning service industry.

Aliia’s Seashore Cleaning serves southeast Sussex County.

To schedule service or for more information, visit aseashorecleaning.us, call 443-521-4149 or email info@aseashorecleaning.us.